Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TARS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

TARS opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. Research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,835,000 after buying an additional 271,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after acquiring an additional 231,131 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,380,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 824,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

