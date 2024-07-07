Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 52,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

