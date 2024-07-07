Terra 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27.71 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $284.30 million and $27.71 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 787,917,913 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.