Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $675.06 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $675.06 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,008,979,820 coins and its circulating supply is 988,417,869 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

