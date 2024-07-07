The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.61) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,826 ($61.04) on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,801 ($48.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,360 ($67.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,023.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,816.01. The stock has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,146.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Rachel Downey purchased 422 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($59.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,884.64 ($25,151.33). Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

