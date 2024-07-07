The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.61) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at The Berkeley Group
In other news, insider Rachel Downey purchased 422 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($59.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,884.64 ($25,151.33). Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.