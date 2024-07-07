The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PGR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,945. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.49. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.