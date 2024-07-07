The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. 910,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,260. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. TD Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

