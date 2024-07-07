Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $427.51 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $427.51 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,606,002,905 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

