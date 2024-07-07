Threshold (T) One Day Volume Hits $7.90 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $194.14 million and $7.90 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,236.47 or 0.99934358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00067189 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01974827 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $7,326,720.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

