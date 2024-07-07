Threshold (T) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.32 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $199.89 million and $7.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009162 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001063 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,981.72 or 1.00051325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00067557 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01896033 USD and is up 6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $11,932,571.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

