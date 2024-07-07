Tobam Acquires New Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $65.78. 5,390,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,111,866. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

