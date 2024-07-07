Tobam Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tobam raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 127.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. 3,194,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,049. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

