Tobam Has $1 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Tobam increased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1,427.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Markel Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Markel Group by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,935,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MKL traded down $11.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,535.69. 71,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,589.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,506.16. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.