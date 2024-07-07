Tobam Has $32.94 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,876 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 3.0% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tobam owned 0.08% of General Mills worth $32,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 26.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 575.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 20.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 99,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. HSBC upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

