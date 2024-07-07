Tobam Has $78,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in NiSource were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

