Tobam Invests $56,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 325 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 108.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.24. 536,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,295. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

