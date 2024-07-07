Tobam Lowers Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO traded up $21.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,551.55. 108,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,361.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,276.50. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $776.63 and a 1 year high of $1,555.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.