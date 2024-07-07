Tobam Makes New $90,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Tobam purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,553,000 after purchasing an additional 211,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after buying an additional 125,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,957. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

