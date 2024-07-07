Tobam Purchases New Shares in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Tobam purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,739 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BVN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 219.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 881,969 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,326 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 873,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $18.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.69%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

