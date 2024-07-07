Tobam Raises Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Tobam increased its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 185.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Wipro were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Price Performance

NYSE:WIT remained flat at $6.38 on Friday. 1,706,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

