Tobam Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tobam raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 2.6% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tobam owned about 0.07% of Humana worth $29,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Humana Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.82. 690,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,717. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.22.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

