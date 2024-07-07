Tobam Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tobam grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,878,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 45,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,590. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

