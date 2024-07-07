Tobam Sells 4,602 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tobam decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,292,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,202,000 after purchasing an additional 734,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.45.

DLTR stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.68. 1,117,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

