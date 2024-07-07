Tobam Sells 700 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,897,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 805.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

SLF traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 291,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,943. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Sun Life Financial

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.