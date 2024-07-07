Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 730 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $448.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.79.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

