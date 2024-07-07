Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,921. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

