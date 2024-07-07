Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,974 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

VZ traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,552,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

