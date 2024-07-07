Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,355 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,074,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 455,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,845,000 after acquiring an additional 405,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397,606 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

