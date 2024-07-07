Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,578 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 50.3% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

LOW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.