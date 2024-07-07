Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,440 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 122,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

