Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 605 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.24. 1,994,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

