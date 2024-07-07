Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,967,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 998,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,941. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

