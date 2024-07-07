Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $558,460,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MetLife by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $28,425,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,831,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.50. 2,038,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

