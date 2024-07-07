Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.18. 1,388,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

