Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of TTD traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $99.90. 2,439,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.23. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,154 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,226 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

