Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.35.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.88. 1,274,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.38. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

