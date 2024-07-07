Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $828,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,052,000 after purchasing an additional 389,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 64.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,222,000 after purchasing an additional 404,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,749. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

