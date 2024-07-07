Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $957,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,265,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.64. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

