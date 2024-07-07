Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.03.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

