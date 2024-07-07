Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 219 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.