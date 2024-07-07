Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,423 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

