Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,432 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,598 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.19 on Friday, reaching $578.34. 2,808,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,988. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

