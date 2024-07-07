Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 259 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $109.89. 896,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

