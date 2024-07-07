Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,815 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,486. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $83.34.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

