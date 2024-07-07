Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 878 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 2,071,378 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Starbucks by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,656 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,663,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

