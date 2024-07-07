Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,952,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,529,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,338,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,769,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. 2,032,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

