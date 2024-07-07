Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$28.50 at National Bankshares

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.67.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$24.50 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

