U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

