UBS Group Increases Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $29.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get Embraer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Embraer

Embraer Stock Performance

ERJ opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.71. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 127,675 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.