UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

UMB Financial stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $176,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,304 shares in the company, valued at $143,761,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $1,909,242. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 167.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 17.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 30.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

